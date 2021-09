AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons made history on Thursday at Dick Bivins after topping Borger 35-13 and improving their record to (4-0) for the first time since 2001. Follett battled Wildorado in a game between two undefeated teams, but the Panthers won big 52-6.

The Palo Duro Dons top Borger 35-13, scoring 15 points in the second half. The Dons are now (4-0) for the first time since 2001. (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.