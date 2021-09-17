National Alliance on Mental Illness Family-to-Family program now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family-to-Family program is now available.

This program, which is free to the families and loved ones of individuals with mental illness diagnoses, will include eight weekly classes to educate caregivers, support families, and learn self care.

Course materials are also free and refreshments will be provided to those in attendance to the classes, starting on September 30.

