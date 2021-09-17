Viewers Choice Awards
Keystone Tower Systems brings jobs to Gray County

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keystone Tower System is looking to hire over 100 workers as they plan to start production at the end of the year.

They received a tax abatement from the Gray County Commissioners Court to let them invest in new buildings and equipment at a discounted property tax rate.

Gray County Judge Chris Porter shared that this was given for the county to focus on different industries.

“The oil industry has driven Gray county and Pampa for a long time, and we’re excited to have this wind energy project here to diversify our economy,” said Judge Porter.

They’re taking over the VARCO oilwell in Pampa that shut down before the pandemic.

Keystone’s CEO said that wind speed was a big factor for them choosing to work in the area.

“Roughly 40 percent of the US wind market is within 300 miles of this location, so we’re really ideally suited for being able to deliver to the wind projects in this region,” said Eric Smith, CEO of Keystone Tower System.

Keystone has already invested millions of dollars in the area to produce their turbines working with local companies to get the factory ready.

Judge Porter shared that this money and growth of jobs is keeping the local economy secure.

“Citizens are still living here. They didn’t have to move off and find a job somewhere else,” said Judge Porter. “Keystone Tower Systems coming in has helped our economy stay where its at and helped our citizenry stay where it’s at.”

For anyone interested in applying you can apply on their website or go in person to grab an application.

