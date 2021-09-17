Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Congressman Ronny Jackson invites District 13 residents in upcoming new office hours

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces upcoming mobile office hours in Clarendon, Claude, Memphis and Tulia, hosted by congressional staff.

District 13 residents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

No appointment is necessary.

Details below for each location:

  • Clarendon (Donley County)

Tuesday, September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

  • Claude (Armstrong County)

Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Hall Conference Room.

  • Memphis (Hall County)

Tuesday, September 28 from 10:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Library Room.

  • Tulia (Swisher County)

Thursday, September 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Hall.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sisouk Surasen
Potter County officials: 1 person arrested for having marijuana growing and processing facility
Nicolas Lloyd Adams
Man wanted by Randall County officials for deadly conduct
Wheeler woman killed after vehicle strikes tree near Mobeetie
A Canyon man dies from a two vehicle crash on Orla Road near Lea County.
Canyon man dies from 2 vehicle crash near Lea County
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger

Latest News

In 2017, estimated fair attendance was 130,000 and this year an estimated 136,000 attended the...
Tri-State Fair event starting this Friday
Center for the Study of the American West
WTAMU hosting research talk with Dr. Nick Gerlich ‘Signs from the Road: The Great American Deserts’
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will offer educational classes and support to...
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family-to-Family program now available
State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook)
Senator Seliger to hold town hall meetings virtually