Congressman Ronny Jackson invites District 13 residents in upcoming new office hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces upcoming mobile office hours in Clarendon, Claude, Memphis and Tulia, hosted by congressional staff.

District 13 residents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

No appointment is necessary.

Details below for each location:

Clarendon (Donley County)

Tuesday, September 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

Claude (Armstrong County)

Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Hall Conference Room.

Memphis (Hall County)

Tuesday, September 28 from 10:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Library Room.

Tulia (Swisher County)

Thursday, September 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the City Hall.

