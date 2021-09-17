Clovis police investigating motorcycle crash near 10th and Hickory Street

CLVOIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police is investigating a crash near 10th and Hickory Street.

According to officials, today September 16, at about 4:49 pm, Clovis police received a call about a crash near 10th and Hickory Street.

Upon arrival, officers noted a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, had sustained severe facial and other physical injuries.

He was immediately transported to a hospital.

The Major Crash Team is currently investigating the incident.

More information related to this incident will be shared, when available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.