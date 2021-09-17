Another cold front!

We have seen our afternoon temps climb into the upper 80s and low 90s and it has become a little breezy. upper 80s and low 90s return for Friday and into the weekend with clear skies but a cool front could bring some breezy conditions to the area again. The weekend will be warm with low to mid 90s but a much stronger cold front comes into the picture for Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.