Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wheeler woman killed after vehicle strikes tree near Mobeetie

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed in a wreck near Mobeetie yesterday.

A Ford Expedition was eastbound about 2:35 p.m. on State Highway 152 when the driver veered across the westbound lane, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said there was significant damage to the vehicle and 65-year-old driver, Delores Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigating by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
New in Amarillo: New food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers
Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

Latest News

3rd Annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit Catholic Charities of the TX Panhandle
United Way Logo
United Way presents Hutchinson County chapter with $6,009
City of Amarillo Career Fair
City of Amarillo hosting career fair this weekend
Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
Hope and Healing Place butterfly release to honor lost loved ones