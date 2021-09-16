Wheeler woman killed after vehicle strikes tree near Mobeetie

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed in a wreck near Mobeetie yesterday.

A Ford Expedition was eastbound about 2:35 p.m. on State Highway 152 when the driver veered across the westbound lane, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said there was significant damage to the vehicle and 65-year-old driver, Delores Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigating by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

