Wheeler woman killed after vehicle strikes tree near Mobeetie
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman was killed in a wreck near Mobeetie yesterday.
A Ford Expedition was eastbound about 2:35 p.m. on State Highway 152 when the driver veered across the westbound lane, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Officials said there was significant damage to the vehicle and 65-year-old driver, Delores Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigating by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
