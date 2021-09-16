United Way presents Hutchinson County chapter with $6,009

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is presenting the Hutchinson County United Way with $6,009 from the und raised through the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

The tournament, which took place on August 29 and 30, raised $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters.

Since its inception in 1991, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5 million for non-profit organizations across The United Family’s trade areas.

The tournament was named in honor of the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, Jacky Pierce, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.