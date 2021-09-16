Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

United Way presents Hutchinson County chapter with $6,009

United Way Logo
United Way Logo(WDTV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is presenting the Hutchinson County United Way with $6,009 from the und raised through the 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

The tournament, which took place on August 29 and 30, raised $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters.

Since its inception in 1991, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5 million for non-profit organizations across The United Family’s trade areas.

The tournament was named in honor of the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, Jacky Pierce, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

3rd Annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit Catholic Charities of the TX Panhandle
City of Amarillo Career Fair
City of Amarillo hosting career fair this weekend
Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
Hope and Healing Place butterfly release to honor lost loved ones
City of Clovis Chamber of Commerce
Clovis Chamber of Commerce launches new tourism website