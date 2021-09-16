Viewers Choice Awards
Tri-State Fair event starting this Friday

In 2017, estimated fair attendance was 130,000 and this year an estimated 136,000 attended the event.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade will be Friday September 17, with the Rodeo Parade to follow on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will be taking place downtown starting at Polk Street.

The fair will have different events every day and the Rodeo will be from September 23 until September 25.

Retired military and their family can get in free and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Holders gets 2 for 1 pricing.

For more details about the parade route, daily deals and specials, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

