Tri-State Fair event starting this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade will be Friday September 17, with the Rodeo Parade to follow on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will be taking place downtown starting at Polk Street.

The fair will have different events every day and the Rodeo will be from September 23 until September 25.

Retired military and their family can get in free and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Holders gets 2 for 1 pricing.

