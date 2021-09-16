Potter County officials: 1 person arrested for having marijuana growing and processing facility

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested one person for having a marijuana growing and processing facility.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Northeast 22nd Avenue near Northeast 24th and the Fritch Highway today.

During the search, officials say they found several pounds of marijuana inside the home, along with several firearms and large amounts of U.S. currency.

Deputies say they found an irrigation system, a drying room for marijuana processing and several items for processing.

In total, deputies say they found 37 mature plants between five and nine feet tall.

Sisouk Surasen was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

