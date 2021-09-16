Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América on Wednesday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was killed Thursday after he was beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, police said.

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old was fatally beaten and two other people were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said. According to police, the injured were stable.

Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.

“Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quite safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, every once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence,” said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police were called to the restaurant in July after a New Jersey man was shot and killed during an argument. A Pennsylvania man was charged in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
New in Amarillo: New food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers
Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination rules are tightening as new cases rise.
COVID: Changing trends in cases, deaths
Starting today, TxDOT contractors will be working at I-27 and 45TH Avenue to activate the new...
Crews working at I-27 and 45th Avenue for new traffic signals
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large
Police lights.
Potter County officials: 1 person arrested for having marijuana growing and processing facility