PCS program gets new funding to help more veterans and families with home repairs

Restoring America's Heroes Project
Restoring America's Heroes Project(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More veterans who are low-income and living with disabilities will have the opportunity to update their homes.

Just weeks after loosing her husband, a snow storm made Judy McAdams’ ceiling fall in.

“Lifted up my eyes and went, ‘Oh my goodness!’,” said McAdams.

She says the ceiling behind the kitchen was on the floor, and when asked what she did after, she said “I cried.”

Mcadams’ husband was a Cold War veteran, which allowed her to qualify for the Panhandle Community Services’ Restoring America’s Heroes Project.

“I just couldn’t believe these people could be as good as they’ve been,” said McAdams.

The project started last year and since then, it has helped repair 22 homes in the top 26 counties of Texas.

On July 1 of this year, the program received a new grant by the Veterans Assistance Fund for $300,000.

Types of help include insulation, plumbing, electrical, and making bathrooms handicap accessible.

“They fought for us and we would like them to have a nice way of aging,” said Brenda Taylor, coordinator at Texas Veterans Commission.

As of now, the project has $65,000 of the available funds committed.

To be eligible, the individual must have served in any U.S military branch or be the surviving spouse of a veteran living at or below income guidelines.

“One widow, her plumbing hadn’t work in two years in her house,” said Taylor. “To me that’s just sad. We have people, veterans that fought for us and their surviving spouses that don’t even have indoor working plumbing.”

According to PCS most of the requests for help have come from rural communities.

The organization still has mortgage and rent programs available for veterans and the public.

“We’ve also started a program for the earned income tax credit and really encouraging all of our clients to take and participate in that,” said Christy Hilbert, director of communications at Panhandle Community Services.

