Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Moderna works on booster to fight COVID variants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna says it’s working on a vaccine booster aimed at protecting people against possible future COVID-19 variants.

The information came from Moderna President Stephen Hoge during an investor call. He said the booster would specifically target the delta variant because of its high transmissibility and target the beta variant for its ability to evade immune protection from previous infections and vaccinations.

Hoge said Moderna is still developing a booster specifically targeting just the delta variant in case it’s necessary, but researchers don’t think it’ll be needed.

Separately, the pharmaceutical company continues to wait on emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose or third shot of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh turns himself in on insurance fraud in S.C.
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
TikTok challenge has students stealing bathroom fixtures, items
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security...
Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate
In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats