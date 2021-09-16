Man wanted by Randall County officials for deadly conduct

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for deadly conduct related to a firearm discharge.

Officials identified the man as 20-year-old Nicolas Lloyd Adams.

He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

