Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane...
FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.

Powell died Thursday at her Wilton, Connecticut, home, longtime friend Susan Grander said. Granger said Powell died of natural causes.

Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting about age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon. She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in the lavish musical productions that were a 20th-century Hollywood staple.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Wheeler woman killed after vehicle strikes tree near Mobeetie
Sisouk Surasen
Potter County officials: 1 person arrested for having marijuana growing and processing facility

Latest News

The Minnesota Supreme Court has approved a ballot question on the future of the Minneapolis...
Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD
Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN says they still have a lot of patients coming in saying they do...
Doctor: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for those who are thinking about starting a family
A Canyon man dies from a two vehicle crash on Orla Road near Lea County.
Canyon man dies from 2 vehicle crash near Lea County
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud