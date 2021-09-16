Hope and Healing Place butterfly release to honor lost loved ones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place will release live butterflies during their ‘Wings of Hope’ event Saturday.
The free event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the gazebo at Memorial Park.
Guests can purchase a personal release butterfly for $25 here.
“A butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one,” wrote The Hope and Healing Place. “It’s the acknowledgement of a life lived and the celebration of the love you shared.”
