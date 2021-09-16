Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hope and Healing Place butterfly release to honor lost loved ones

Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember (source: Wings of Hope)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place will release live butterflies during their ‘Wings of Hope’ event Saturday.

The free event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the gazebo at Memorial Park.

Guests can purchase a personal release butterfly for $25 here.

“A butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one,” wrote The Hope and Healing Place. “It’s the acknowledgement of a life lived and the celebration of the love you shared.”

Wings of Hope 2021 will be next Saturday, September 18th at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Gazebo.🦋💞 we can’t wait to see you all there!

Posted by The Hope and Healing Place on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

3rd Annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit Catholic Charities of the TX Panhandle
United Way Logo
United Way presents Hutchinson County chapter with $6,009
City of Amarillo Career Fair
City of Amarillo hosting career fair this weekend
City of Clovis Chamber of Commerce
Clovis Chamber of Commerce launches new tourism website