Hope and Healing Place butterfly release to honor lost loved ones

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope and Healing Place will release live butterflies during their ‘Wings of Hope’ event Saturday.

The free event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the gazebo at Memorial Park.

Guests can purchase a personal release butterfly for $25 here.

“A butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one,” wrote The Hope and Healing Place. “It’s the acknowledgement of a life lived and the celebration of the love you shared.”

Wings of Hope 2021 will be next Saturday, September 18th at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Gazebo.🦋💞 we can’t wait to see you all there! Posted by The Hope and Healing Place on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.