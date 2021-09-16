Homecoming week for Amarillo High and Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons are celebrating homecoming at Dick Bivins Stadium for week four of high school football. The Dons kickoff on Thursday against Borger and the Sandies take the field Friday versus Frenship.

The 5A Amarillo High Sandies (2-1) have a tough task ahead this week for their homecoming game. The Sandies host the undefeated 6A Frenship Tigers (3-0). Frenship’s offense is led by a quarterback that has only allowed one turnover so far, and has contributed at least 10 touchdowns so far. Plus, he has weapons on the outside at wide receiver, but the Sandies are confident in their defensive scheme.

Amarillo High’s offense is starting to come together through the air and on the ground behind their strong line, but they will face a challenge against a Tigers defense that has been dominant in stopping teams inside the redzone.

”If you look at when they played against Coronado they had some big stops down there, and then if you look at what they did against Coronado they had some big stops. We’ve got to win up front and be able to establish the line of scrimmage and get some push,” said Chad Dunnam, Sandies football head coach. “I think we have some backs that can do some things, and we also have some receivers that can do some things. I’m not going to panic every time we don’t necessarily score a touchdown. We also have a really good kicker (Luke Laminack), and we need to rely on our kicker and get some field goals.”

Amarillo High starts their game against Frenship at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Fans can catch the homecoming game live streamed on NewsChannel10.com or TPSN.

The Palo Duro Dons are making history starting the season (3-0) for the first time since 2012. Now they have a chance to make it (4-0) for the first time since 2001, but first they host the Borger Bulldogs at Dick Bivins Stadium for homecoming.

The Dons have a lot to be excited about including their performance last Friday against Wichita Falls. The offense started off slow, but the defense’s seven turnovers were a catalyst for the high-scoring second half. The Dons have scored over 30 points in each of their first three games, and it’s definitely been a positive boost for Palo Duro’s morale.

”One thing we needed at Palo Duro was confidence, and so our non-district has definitely been a confidence builder,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “You can see our guys from day-to-day and in practice with more confidence, but we always have to make sure we keep those guys level headed.”

Palo Duro kicks off their homecoming against Borger on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. The Dons won the last meeting 22-0. Fans can catch this game aired live on NewsChannel 10 Too.

