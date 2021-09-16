Viewers Choice Awards
Heat makes a return!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Last night’s rain and a cool front made for a beautiful day but the heat will come back quick. We will start out Thursday morning in the low 60s but sunny skies and southerly winds will drive the afternoon into the upper 80s and low 90s. Mid 90s return for Friday and into the weekend with clear skies and fairly light winds. A much stronger cold front comes into the picture for Tuesday of next week.

KFDA Noon Weather 9/15