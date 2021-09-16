Game of the Week: Vega looks for revenge against Spearman

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Week four of high school football is about to kickoff, and our Game of the Week features the Spearman Lynx (2-1) on the road against the undefeated Vega Longhorns (3-0). Both teams are fired up for the non-district battle.

The Vega Longhorns and Spearman Lynx are meeting back on the field for the second year in-a-row.

“Well they definitely have a lot of athletes, so we have to focus on shutting them down and just really hurting them in their weak spots,” said Garrett Stribling, Vega senior lineman.

Spearman’s weak spots this week is injuries, but a lot of the younger players are stepping up.

“They’re really trying to get things done,” said Brayden Klafka, Spearman senior wide receiver. “I mean it’s new spots. They don’t know what they’re doing, but they’re trying to get it done and get it done right.”

“We had a lot of injuries, but as the coaches told us we’ve just got to be a river,” said Fabian Hernandez, Spearman senior running back. “Just keep on going through whatever adversity we get.”

Last season, Spearman ran over Vega 49-7. This year the game is in Vega, and the Longhorns are bringing a new look offense.

“I’m a run minded guy, but Ryan (Grawunder) allows us to do some things that we haven’t been able to do in the past and it’s not just him,” said Jason Porton, Vega football head coach.

“Well this year we have lots of talent. We’ve got Carson McCall he’s a good tight end. Joaquin is a good wide receiver,” said Ryan Grawunder, Vega senior quarterback. “We have multiple receivers that are really good.”

Vega’s focus has improved since last season’s loss, now it’s time to test if it will be enough.

“We weren’t dialed in, and we are definitely already more dialed in this week than we were a year ago and we’re ready to play,” said Porton.

“We always preach to them to handle adversity. There’s going to be ups and downs,” said Aaron Witten, Spearman football head coach. “Vega is going to do some good stuff, and we’ve just got to handle it.”

The Game of the Week kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Longhorn Field. Catch the highlights on The Wrap Up on Friday on NewsChannel10 Too at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.