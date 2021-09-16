Viewers Choice Awards
Crews working at I-27 and 45th Avenue for new traffic signals

Starting today, TxDOT contractors will be working at I-27 and 45TH Avenue to activate the new traffic signals and removing old signal poles.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting today, TxDOT contractors will be working at I-27 and 45TH Avenue to activate the new traffic signals and removing old signal poles.

TxDOT says various lanes will be closed and to expect traffic delays through Friday morning.

TxDOT will be working on hybrid beacons for crosswalks on Amarillo Blvd. at Arthur Street and at Wilson Street. The lights will be flashing yellow for seven days.

Normal operation will begin Wednesday, September 22.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

