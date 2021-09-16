Clovis Chamber of Commerce launches new tourism website

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce has launched a new tourism website to showcase local attractions, businesses and happenings in Clovis.

VisitClovisNM.org aims to help visitors discover activities, learn about cultural attractions in the area, view a calendar of upcoming events and virtually explore where to stay and what to do.

The website, created in partnership with the New Mexico Tourism Department and the City of Clovis Lodgers’ Tax, aims to strengthen the city’s online tourism presence in effort to grow visitor economy in the area, increase visitor spending and encourage overnight stays in Clovis.

“This was a collaborative effort between these organizations that see Clovis’ potential as a worthwhile travel destination,” said Ernie Kos, executive director for the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to offer an engaging, streamlined site for visitors to connect with local businesses and attractions, and ultimately enhance the countless experiences that can be found ‘all in Clovis.’”

The website was funded in part by the State of New Mexico Tourism Department and the City of Clovis Lodgers’ Tax.

