City of Amarillo hosting career fair this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The career fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Public Library located at 6801 Southwest 45th Avenue.

Representatives from different city departments will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

To view a list of open positions, click here.

