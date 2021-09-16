Viewers Choice Awards
City of Amarillo hosting career fair this weekend

City of Amarillo Career Fair
City of Amarillo Career Fair(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The career fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Public Library located at 6801 Southwest 45th Avenue.

Representatives from different city departments will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

To view a list of open positions, click here.

