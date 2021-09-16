Canyon man dies from 2 vehicle crash near Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Canyon man dies from a two vehicle crash on Orla Road near Lea County.

On September 15, at approximately 9:47 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Orla Road and Pipeline Road, which is north of the New Mexico and Texas border.

A 62-year-old man driving a CMV vehicle was traveling north on Orla Road when he slowed down to make a left turn onto Pipeline Road.

According to officials, for reasons unknown 50-year-old Donald Ray Hass from Canyon, drove and struck the rear end of the CMV’s trailer.

Hass who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the CMV was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been only worn by the driver of the CMV.

This crash is under investigation.

