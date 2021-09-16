Back & Forth Forecast

Viewers Choice Awards
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A series of cold fronts is looking to keep things from being too quiet in our extended forecast this week. Winds are going to be turning back out of the south today, allowing us to warm slightly, into the upper-80s and low 90s with said winds at 15-25 mph. Sunny skies are looking to stay in the forecast for today and early tomorrow, before a cold front arrives in the afternoon hours, keeping a lid on our daytime highs and perhaps bringing spotty showers and thunderstorms down in the southeastern portions of the area. The rest of the weekend looks to be more sunny than anything else, with another, stronger cold front set to arrive Tuesday of next week.

