Amarillo Clean-up events hosting number of events this Saturday

Amarillo Independent School District is partnering with Keep Amarillo Clean for National...
Amarillo Independent School District is partnering with Keep Amarillo Clean for National Cleanup Day this Saturday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be hosting numerous Clean-up events around the city area this Saturday.

Details below for each Clean-up event in Amarillo on Saturday September 18:

  • Barrio Neighborhood Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sanborn Elementary, 700 S. Roberts St. Roll-off locations: Glenwood Elementary School; S.E. 27th Ave. and Pine St.; El Alamo Park; S.E. 12th Ave. and Roberts St.; East Park and S.E. 4th Ave. and Houston St.
  • North Heights Neighborhood Cleanup: 8:00 a.m. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave. Roll-off locations: Bones Hooks Park; Warford Community Center; N.W. 12th and East St.; Carver Elementary School; N.W. 7th Ave. and Van Buren St. and Mary Hazelrigg Park.
  • San Jacinto Neighborhood Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. San Jacinto Elementary Parking Lot, 3400 W. Fourth Ave. Roll-off locations: N.W. Ninth Ave. and Mississippi St.; San Jacinto Park; San Jacinto Elementary School; S.W. Second Ave. and Lamar St.; Sam Houston Jr. High School; San Jacinto Ave. and Mississippi St.
  • Eastridge Neighborhood Cleanup: 8:00 a.m., Eastridge Baptist Church parking lot, 1300 Evergreen Street. Roll-off locations: N.E. 21st Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 10th Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 13th Ave. and Lake Street; Eastridge School Park; N.E. 16th Ave. and Whitaker Street; N.E. Ninth Ave. and Foxglove Street.
  • Keep Amarillo Clean - City Wide Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. - any elementary school parking lot. Keep Amarillo Clean will have cleanup coordinators at each location - gloves and bags provided.
  • Other city-wide roll-off locations: Woodlands School Park; Northwest Library; North Library; Downtown Library; Southwest Library; City View Park; East Library and Southeast Park.

