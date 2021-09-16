Amarillo Clean-up events hosting number of events this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be hosting numerous Clean-up events around the city area this Saturday.

Details below for each Clean-up event in Amarillo on Saturday September 18:

Barrio Neighborhood Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sanborn Elementary, 700 S. Roberts St. Roll-off locations: Glenwood Elementary School; S.E. 27th Ave. and Pine St.; El Alamo Park; S.E. 12th Ave. and Roberts St.; East Park and S.E. 4th Ave. and Houston St.

North Heights Neighborhood Cleanup: 8:00 a.m. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave. Roll-off locations: Bones Hooks Park; Warford Community Center; N.W. 12th and East St.; Carver Elementary School; N.W. 7th Ave. and Van Buren St. and Mary Hazelrigg Park.

San Jacinto Neighborhood Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. San Jacinto Elementary Parking Lot, 3400 W. Fourth Ave. Roll-off locations: N.W. Ninth Ave. and Mississippi St.; San Jacinto Park; San Jacinto Elementary School; S.W. Second Ave. and Lamar St.; Sam Houston Jr. High School; San Jacinto Ave. and Mississippi St.

Eastridge Neighborhood Cleanup: 8:00 a.m., Eastridge Baptist Church parking lot, 1300 Evergreen Street. Roll-off locations: N.E. 21st Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 10th Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 13th Ave. and Lake Street; Eastridge School Park; N.E. 16th Ave. and Whitaker Street; N.E. Ninth Ave. and Foxglove Street.

Keep Amarillo Clean - City Wide Cleanup: 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. - any elementary school parking lot. Keep Amarillo Clean will have cleanup coordinators at each location - gloves and bags provided.