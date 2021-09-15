Viewers Choice Awards
Temporary Cooldown

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thanks to overnight showers and thunderstorms along a cold front, our Wednesday temperatures look to hang around a cooler, more normal range. Any lingering storms will continue to dwindle by the mid-morning hours, leaving mostly sunny skies in its wake. Daytime highs will be down in the 80s for most of, if not the entire region. Going into the rest of the week, temperatures look to climb back into the 90s as a high pressure system looks to bring sunny skies and breezy conditions all the way through the weekend.

