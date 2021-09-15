Senator Seliger to hold virtual town hall Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Senator Kel Seliger is expected to hold a virtual town hall meeting for District 31 on Friday.

The district spans 37 counties, including those within the Texas Panhandle.

During the town hall, Seliger will discuss the recently completed 87th First and Second Special Sessions.

“I look forward to these town hall meetings for the counties in District 31 every year and the questions, suggestions and ideas shared,” said Seliger.

Senator Seliger will host multiple town halls virtually in the coming months.

Constituents will have the opportunity to discuss issues facing their communities and the state.

Details on the zoom town hall can be found here.

