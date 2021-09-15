POW and MIA hosting Recognition Day for veterans this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day will be taking place on September 17.

“You are not forgotten” will be happening this Friday, Sept. 17 which was created after 2,500 Vietnam-era families petitioned Congress for a recognition day.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will remember the service members who were held prisoner of war or listed as missing in action in a candle light ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 4111 S. Georgia.

The ceremony will consist of an invocation, posting of the colors, remarks about our POW and MIA service members, and presentation of a wreath to honor three former POWs who will be in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.