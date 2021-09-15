Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

POW and MIA hosting Recognition Day for veterans this Friday

The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day will be taking place on September 17.
The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day will be taking place on September 17.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day will be taking place on September 17.

“You are not forgotten” will be happening this Friday, Sept. 17 which was created after 2,500 Vietnam-era families petitioned Congress for a recognition day.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will remember the service members who were held prisoner of war or listed as missing in action in a candle light ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 4111 S. Georgia.

The ceremony will consist of an invocation, posting of the colors, remarks about our POW and MIA service members, and presentation of a wreath to honor three former POWs who will be in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

A Bell AH-1Z conducts flight testing at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center before delivery to the...
Bell Textron Inc. completes 100th consecutive on-time delivery of AH-1Z to U.S. Marines
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
Eric Haley donates much needed O- blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Coffee Memorial Blood Center joins nation’s first blood reserve