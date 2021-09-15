New in Amarillo: Food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whether you’re a vegan or a total carnivore, two new food trucks are open in Amarillo offering authentic dishes on the go.

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo can be found beyond the Greyhound bus stop serving both real and vegan meat.

Chef owner, Paul Olivarez, says he was inspired by his family to try vegan cooking, and now the skill has become a passion.

“I married my wife, with my step kids, and they were vegan. It was hard for them to have any kind of vegan food here in Amarillo,” he explained. “I made it a point to dedicate myself to vegan food and really looking into it and reading about it and going from there.”

He says his goal is to make all his favorite foods vegan. The Brunch Truck offers a vegan Philly cheese steak, vegan french toast, a vegan cheeseburger and more.

“I take my recipes of my favorite foods and make them into vegan,” explained Olivarez. “The burger patty is a soy burger. The roll itself is actually a vegan yeast roll that I make from scratch. It has a lot of spices to it, a lot of favor. It’s going to have a little heat, but that avocado gives it the creaminess that’s going to calm it down.”

Olivarez adds that he is constantly interacting with Amarillo’s vegan community, asking them what they want to see and adjusting his menu accordingly.

While Olivarez focuses on vegan cuisine, the food truck offers a variety of dishes made with real meat.

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is found at 213 SW 7th Ave and is open every weekday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In the test kitchen today…been awhile. Tilapia on a bed of white rice with a Calabasa sauce. Garnished with herbs from my wife’s herb garden. Bon Apetit! Posted by The Brunch Truck of Amarillo on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Boudreaux’s Best Smokehouse

If you’re looking for some hearty brisket or BBQ ribs, Boudreaux’s Best Smokehouse is now open along Interstate 40, offering Louisiana style BBQ on the road.

The truck’s owner, Lee Schreck, was trained by professional Cajun chefs in Louisiana.

Schreck wants to bring both the culture and flavor of the state to Amarillo.

“Louisiana is the best of every world,” said Schreck. “The people are so kind, the food is so good.”

Boudreaux’s serves toasters, pancake plates and breakfast burritos by morning.

Good mornin my friends, Happy TGIF we are open for breakfast this morning, come on by and put some flavor back into your... Posted by Boudreaux's Best Smokehouse on Friday, September 10, 2021

For lunch, the food truck offers authentic Cajun items like Po’ boys and Gumbo.

“On the days when I’m doing Jambalaya or Crayfish Etoufee, those are my days,” added Schreck.

The owner says what sets his food apart is the commitment he makes to authentic Louisiana cuisine.

“I don’t take short cuts,” he said. “I bring my bread in from New Orleans because it’s the right, correct Po’ boy bread. It’s the official bread. I do a smoked chicken gumbo. It’s got chicken and sausage and I make everything from scratch.”

Boudreaux’s Best Smokehouse is open from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last in the Thermo King parking lot found at 2100 S Eastern St.

