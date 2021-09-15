Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony assault of a family or household member.

Officials identified the man as Samaki Jevon Jenkins.

He is wanted for felony assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.

Anyone with information on his location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

