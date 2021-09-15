Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony assault of a family or household member.
Officials identified the man as Samaki Jevon Jenkins.
He is wanted for felony assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Anyone with information on his location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
