Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

Samaki Jevon Jenkins
Samaki Jevon Jenkins(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for felony assault of a family or household member.

Officials identified the man as Samaki Jevon Jenkins.

He is wanted for felony assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.

Anyone with information on his location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

