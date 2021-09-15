Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger

Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)(kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Home BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, has acquired Happy Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Happy State Bank, in an all-stock merger.

According to a news release, the combination grants Home BancShares access to the high growth Texas market and positions Home BancShares to expand further into Texas and potentially acquire additional institutions over time.

The release says the merger was unanimously approved by the Boards of directors of both companies.

The aggregate transaction value is around $919 million.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Happy State Bank receives regulatory approve to buy Centennial Bank in Lubbock

Most Read

A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Eric Haley donates much needed O- blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Coffee Memorial Blood Center joins nation’s first blood reserve
New in Amarillo: New food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open for both vegans and meat lovers
State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook)
Senator Seliger to hold virtual town hall Friday
The Clovis Police Department is alerting residents to a scam targeting businesses.
Clovis police alerting residents to scam targeting businesses