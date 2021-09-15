Viewers Choice Awards
Cold front approaching!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A weak and slow moving cold front is approaching from the north bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly during the nighttime hours. Some storms could have some hail and gusty winds before they die out by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be a few degrees cooler with highs mid to upper 80s and a slight chance for a few isolated and late day storms. Temps will start to warm again by the end of the week with mid 90s making a return.

