Clovis police alerting residents to scam targeting businesses

The Clovis Police Department is alerting residents to a scam targeting businesses.
The Clovis Police Department is alerting residents to a scam targeting businesses.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is alerting residents to a scam targeting businesses.

The scammer calls the business and requests an employee send funds via electronic transfer.

Police say the scammer has been able to convince some employees the scammer is either from corporate or the Fire Marshal’s Office.

If you receive any calls asking for money, contact a local or regional manager before sending money to a person you do not know personally.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

