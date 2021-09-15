Clovis police alerting residents to scam targeting businesses

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is alerting residents to a scam targeting businesses.

The scammer calls the business and requests an employee send funds via electronic transfer.

Police say the scammer has been able to convince some employees the scammer is either from corporate or the Fire Marshal’s Office.

If you receive any calls asking for money, contact a local or regional manager before sending money to a person you do not know personally.

