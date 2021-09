CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is inviting the public to the ribbon cutting for it’s newest campus.

The ribbon cutting will be at Heritage Hills Elementary, which can be found at 8200 Crestline, in Amarillo.

The ceremony should begin at around 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The event is free and open to the public.

