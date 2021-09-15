Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon and Caprock to meet up after wins, Randall looks to bounce back in Pampa

By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have a tough test this Friday night at Happy State Bank Stadium. The Eagles are set to host the Caprock Longhorns who just earned their first win of the season on the road in Perryton. The Randall Raiders look to bounce back after falling to Amarillo High in the Battle of Bell Street. The Raiders get their chance on the road in Pampa.

Canyon is riding a two-game winning streak after taking down Lubbock Estacado on the road 16-13 with a game-winning field goal. Now the Eagles are back at home this Friday against another team coming off a win, Caprock.

”They play really hard. Sometimes you can’t tell a team on film and you can just tell that they are playing hard,” said Winfrey. “They had every reason to go to Perryton and let something bad happen up there and, they just kept fighting, fighting, fighting and, pulled that thing out.”

The Longhorns defeated Perryton on the road 27-13.

“We are not overlooking them one bit. They’re a good team,” said Jadon Wirt, Canyon lineman. “They play hard. We play just as hard and we are expecting to come out and win.”

Canyon and Caprock kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium. Fans can catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com or TPSN.

Randall is taking their farthest road trip of the season so far to Pampa after falling to Amarillo High in their first loss of fall ball. The Raiders have a tough test against the Harvesters as both teams enter the game with a (2-1) record. Last week, Raiders head coach Gaylon Selman was unable to be on the sideline, so he shared how proud he was of his team watching them from a different perspective.

”They’re just hard-nosed, get after your tail kids. That’s fun,” said Selman. “Watching them online instead of actually being there, I just learned that those guys have listened over the years and that makes you feel good as a coach. To know that you can send them out there and learn to be successful.”

Randall travels to Pampa on Friday to take on the Harvesters at 7 p.m.

