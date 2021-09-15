Viewers Choice Awards
Bell Textron Inc. completes 100th consecutive on-time delivery of AH-1Z to U.S. Marines

A Bell AH-1Z conducts flight testing at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center before delivery to the...
A Bell AH-1Z conducts flight testing at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center before delivery to the U.S. Marine Corps.((Photo by: Anthony Boyer))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Textron Inc., has successfully completed its 100th consecutive on-time delivery of the AH-1Z aircraft to the U.S. Marine Corps, which began nearly four years ago.

“Performance like this takes a lot of work, communication, and trust to ensure alignment between numerous partners, all working toward the same objective. I could not be more proud of our Bell employees.” said Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 vice president and program director. “Our front line workers, engineers, and supply chain professionals all help support the Marines. Their work designing, manufacturing, and assembling critical components while ensuring quality parts reach the production line on time help the Marines ensure our nation’s security.”

Bell and its Team Viper / Venom partners works with the U.S. Marine Corps H-1 Light/Attack Helicopter program (PMA-276) to provide solutions and increase combat lethality and readiness.

In addition to delivering production aircraft on time, Bell directly supports scheduled maintenance.

The company is also working on new capability upgrades to equip the Marines with the most advanced technology available.

“This is a feat only possible through the determination of our production team and the program’s strong relationship with our industry partners and suppliers,” said Col Vasilios Pappas, PMA-276 program manager.

Bell is currently working toward the U.S. Marine Corps program of record (POR) and anticipates production of Marine Corps H-1 through 2022.

The U.S. Marine Corps H-1 production contract is for 349 aircraft, consisting of 160 UH-1Y and 189 AH-1Z.

Bell will continue manufacturing aircraft for foreign military customers including contracts for Bahrain AH-1Zs and a mixed Czech Republic fleet of both AH-1Zs and UH-1Ys.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

