Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo schools requesting Family Support Services to host more classes to help families

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is seeing an increased demand for its Strengthening Families Program.

It’s currently being held at Emerson Elementary, and Trinity Fellowship North Campus teaching parents and children how to communicate, model good behaviors, and how to solve problems.

It’s the organizations first time holding the program inside of schools since the pandemic, and they usually host the program at three schools, but more are calling to get help.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from a lot of different schools and we’ve been booked since the beginning of the school year,” said Monica Balderas, prevention education coordinator at Family Support Services.

They received six calls last month from schools wanting to help parents and their children get support.

Amanda Bales, principal of Emerson Elementary says losing loved ones to COVID-19 or parents losing their jobs has caused some strained family relationships causing the demand for schools to request this program to help families.

“The demand probably has been high all around; I just think that with the pandemic going on its really highlighted the areas in which we need to have more support and where we can help our families do a little bit more to be successful,” said Bales.

Emerson elementary had to reach out last year to currently have the program, and Bales says the program helps children in the classroom.

“As parents learn how to [communicate] with their children and create that time in home to be able to extend the school day at home and communicate with each other and strengthen those relationships it really helps them at school as well,” Bales said.

For schools that are waiting to host the program, Family Support Services is planning to offer a new program called “Parent’s Café,” for parents to learn from each other.

“We’re hoping that they’re filling their toolbelt with skills and things they might learn from their parent peers,” said Balderas.

They’ll start offering this program next month starting at Southlawn Elementary.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of 15...
Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees
Local banks expand throughout Texas(source: kfda)
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Teachers walk a fine line between talking about September 11, 2001, and also protecting their...
Amarillo College partners with Texas Woman’s University to produce homegrown teachers
The Canyon ISD Ambassador Program is an outreach of the Board of Trustees designed to...
Canyon ISD hosting ribbon cutting event on new campus
The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day will be taking place on September 17.
POW and MIA hosting Recognition Day this Friday
A Bell AH-1Z conducts flight testing at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center before delivery to the...
Bell Textron Inc. completes 100th consecutive on-time delivery of AH-1Z to U.S. Marines