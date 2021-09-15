Amarillo College partners with Texas Woman’s University to produce homegrown teachers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Working adults with dreams of becoming educators, now have an easier pathway to do so through a new collaboration.

Amarillo College and Texas Woman’s University (TWU) have partnered to produce homegrown teachers.

Students who want to take the next step towards a teaching certification where they live and work, can earn an associate’s degree from Amarillo College that will transfer to TWU without loss of core credits.

“We want these students to stay in Amarillo, stay in Canyon, stay in Hereford, stay in Dumas,” said Dennis Sarine, director of teacher preparation and early childhood education at Amarillo College.

The agreement between both institutions will allow for the completion of a bachelor’s degree and teacher certificate through virtual coursework and student teaching, within participating area school districts.

“For example, they pick one of our 62 regional schools, that district will work with TWU in that certification process,” said Sarine.

Typically, students have to first finish their bachelor’s degree to then complete several hours of field experience.

“Our students at Amarillo College said, ‘There is no way that I can student teach, take 16 weeks off and get my bachelor’s certification. I have obligations and bills to pay.’ So, TWU takes the student from where they are,” said Sarine.

This pathways, allows for the completion of a bachelor’s teaching certificate from early childhood through third grade, without students having to put their life on hold.

“Our paraprofessionals are the people who work in our district,” said Rebecca Fredrickson, Ed. D. professor, teacher education at TWU. “They are there making not even half of what a teacher is making, but they’re often doing the work, they’re immersed in the school, they’re devoted to that school district, they’re going to be your teachers. Those are the ones you want to capture.”

As of now TWU has met with the Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District.

The partnership will open additional doors for the more than future teacher candidates currently in the AC pipeline.

As of now, Fredrickson says the only challenge she sees is that there are upcoming changes coming to the state test.

For more information, contact Dennis Sarine, 371-5188 (dennis.sarine@actx.edu) or Margarita Rocha, 371-5184 (mrocha26@actx.edu).

