Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase starting wage for future employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Amazon warehouse plans to increase the original starting wage of $15 per hour to over $18 per hour with some positions paying over $22 per hour.

The pay increase will go to roles in fulfillment and transportation.

The company also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one, worth an additional $3.50 per hour.

Those benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance as well as 401(k) with 50 percent company match, plus up to 20 weeks paid parental leave.

“We’re also going to, as announced last week, cover full (college) tuition as a part of our Career Choice Program. But to us, it’s not just about the pay, it is about those benefits I mentioned and investing in our employees development through programs like Career Choice,” said Carletta Ooton, vice president of product assurance, risk and security at Amazon.

The company is hiring a variety of short and long term positions and the Amarillo location is offering over 500 full time jobs.

“The market for employees is competitive and we’re always looking to make sure that we have the best package of pay and benefits for our employees,” said Ooton.

Since finding employees is more difficult right now, I asked Amarillo Economic Development Corporation how new employers in Amarillo are finding employees, plus asked what kind of workers are they looking for?

The president of Amarillo E.D.C. responds quote, “Amarillo is in a very fortunate position to draw workers from all over the Panhandle area. Workers will drive an hour for opportunities that exist in Amarillo. Employers are also very fortunate that employees in the Panhandle have a great work ethic, they show up and work hard,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Amazon is not mandating employees to get the vaccine, but are requiring employees to wear masks in all facilities regardless of vaccination status.

“We firmly believe that vaccines are the number one way our employees can protect themselves, can protect their co-workers and protect their communities. At this point were following guidance from health authorities and medical professionals. We have not mandated vaccines, in addition to though making it easy for our employees to get them. We’ve hosted more than 1,500 vaccine sites for our employees and their household members. We also have on site testing built out through our network,” said Ooton.

As the launch of the new facility approaches, you can expect Amazon to start hiring about eight weeks before the opening and will continue to hire in phases after as well.

You can keep an eye out for the positions at Amazon.jobs.

If you’re a veteran, Amazon push to hire veterans, for more information, click here.

For more information on the new facility, click here.

