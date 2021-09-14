Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
Woman dragged, killed by commuter train
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on...
Rep. AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala