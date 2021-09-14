President of Boy’s Ranch resigns, interim president appointed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Board of Directors of Cal Farley’s announced the resignation of Dan Adams, president and CEO, yesterday.

The organization announced Mark Strother has been appointed to serve as interim president and CEO.

Storther has been with Cal Farley’s since 2002, serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am honored to fill this interim role and support the vital mission of Cal Farley’s as we serve the children, youth and families in our care,” Strother said.

Strother said the the Board of Directors plans to initiate an executive search in the near future.

