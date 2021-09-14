Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

President of Boy’s Ranch resigns, interim president appointed

A ranch-style rebar sign welcomes visitors to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch
A ranch-style rebar sign welcomes visitors to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Board of Directors of Cal Farley’s announced the resignation of Dan Adams, president and CEO, yesterday.

The organization announced Mark Strother has been appointed to serve as interim president and CEO.

Storther has been with Cal Farley’s since 2002, serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am honored to fill this interim role and support the vital mission of Cal Farley’s as we serve the children, youth and families in our care,” Strother said.

Strother said the the Board of Directors plans to initiate an executive search in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

BALLOON
VIDEO: Balloon Festival at Starlight
A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The president at WT will be hitting the road to visit 66 schools throughout the Texas Panhandle...
WTAMU president to visit every public and private high school in Texas Panhandle
Chance for rain!
Chance for rain!