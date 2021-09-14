Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Pampa community leaders prioritize health issues that area can improve on

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A community health needs assessment was done last month using focus groups in Gray County and outside data to determine issues in the area.

Leaders were given results from the assessment today to prioritize what problems to work on.

The presenter’s goals with sharing the results is to see how they can collaborate together to meet those needs.

“Everyone working together on those most significant health issues, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move the needle to improve the health of any county,” said Lee Ann Lambin, senior vice president of healthcare strategies at Stratasan.

Issues the community decided to focus on were mental health, substance abuse, health care access, obesity, health education, and the homeless population.

As the community works together on making goals, the hospital’s responsibility is to help the community meet them.

Edwin Leon, chief executive officer of Pampa’s Regional Medical Center attended the event and knows what issues the hospital can incorporate into their programs.

“Reach the mental health needs and try to facilitate support for that low income population,” said Leon.

Some ideas mentioned were to increase accessibility to mental health hot lines, have youth ambassadors speak at elementary schools, and bringing attention to the hospital’s transit system picking people up from home to get medical care.

The hospital will release its community health improvement plan next month to keep the public informed on what they will work on for the next three years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW...
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

Traffic at Amarillo Airport rebounds
Travel traffic rebounds at Amarillo airport, but recovery is still not complete
The Amarillo Women’s Network will be celebrating the achievements of several prominent local...
Amarillo Women’s Network hosting awards ceremony for prominent local women
Flu season officially begins in October, but doctors are saying now is the time to start...
Doctors: Now is the time to get the flu shot to prepare for the upcoming season
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
City Council planning phase for park improvements is almost complete