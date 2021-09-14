Pampa community leaders prioritize health issues that area can improve on

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A community health needs assessment was done last month using focus groups in Gray County and outside data to determine issues in the area.

Leaders were given results from the assessment today to prioritize what problems to work on.

The presenter’s goals with sharing the results is to see how they can collaborate together to meet those needs.

“Everyone working together on those most significant health issues, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move the needle to improve the health of any county,” said Lee Ann Lambin, senior vice president of healthcare strategies at Stratasan.

Issues the community decided to focus on were mental health, substance abuse, health care access, obesity, health education, and the homeless population.

As the community works together on making goals, the hospital’s responsibility is to help the community meet them.

Edwin Leon, chief executive officer of Pampa’s Regional Medical Center attended the event and knows what issues the hospital can incorporate into their programs.

“Reach the mental health needs and try to facilitate support for that low income population,” said Leon.

Some ideas mentioned were to increase accessibility to mental health hot lines, have youth ambassadors speak at elementary schools, and bringing attention to the hospital’s transit system picking people up from home to get medical care.

The hospital will release its community health improvement plan next month to keep the public informed on what they will work on for the next three years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.