Mistakes on the mend after Buffs fall to UT Permian Basin

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is coming off a tough 42-31 Lone Star Conference loss to UT Permian Basin on Saturday. The Buffs head coach Hunter Hughes told media at Monday’s press conference that the team has quite a bit to work on as they continue the season, but he knows there’s still lots of football on the schedule.

The loss gives the Buffs a chip on their shoulder to improve and move forward in conference play, but first WT is back at home this Saturday for a non-conference game against Western New Mexico. Leading into this weekend, Hughes told media about what he is preaching to his team in preparation for this week.

”We gotta play our game,” said Hughes. “Don’t let the other team dictate how you are going to play. I think it pulled some of the guy’s...their heads out of it and they’re worried about that. Are we mad at ourselves for making mistakes? Yeah, but are they mistakes we know we can fix? Absolutely, so that is what we are focusing on.”

The Buffs are back at home this Saturday, September 18 for a non-conference game against Western New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium. WT won their last meeting in 2019, 45-21.

