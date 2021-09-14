Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Mistakes on the mend after Buffs fall to UT Permian Basin

Buffs start the season (1-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is coming off a tough 42-31 Lone Star Conference loss to UT Permian Basin on Saturday. The Buffs head coach Hunter Hughes told media at Monday’s press conference that the team has quite a bit to work on as they continue the season, but he knows there’s still lots of football on the schedule.

The loss gives the Buffs a chip on their shoulder to improve and move forward in conference play, but first WT is back at home this Saturday for a non-conference game against Western New Mexico. Leading into this weekend, Hughes told media about what he is preaching to his team in preparation for this week.

”We gotta play our game,” said Hughes. “Don’t let the other team dictate how you are going to play. I think it pulled some of the guy’s...their heads out of it and they’re worried about that. Are we mad at ourselves for making mistakes? Yeah, but are they mistakes we know we can fix? Absolutely, so that is what we are focusing on.”

The Buffs are back at home this Saturday, September 18 for a non-conference game against Western New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium. WT won their last meeting in 2019, 45-21.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Officials: Drivers exchange fire in East Amarillo shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
13-year-old arrested after shots fired in West Amarillo
1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition after semi-tractor trailer accident
The Amarillo police have arrested two teenagers for a burglary that resulted in a pursuit near...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after pursuit
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting
Amarillo Ice Ranch has official ribbon cutting

Latest News

The Demonettes sweep the Lady Dons in three sets (25-8, 25-7 and 25-17).
Dumas sweeps Palo Duro
Our newest FirstBank Southwest GOAT (Grades, Obstacles, Achievement, Talent) Scholar Athlete of...
Canadian senior Jake Krehbiel named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
VIDEO: Mistakes on the mend after Buffs fall to UT Permian Basin
VIDEO: Canadian senior Jake Krehbiel named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week