Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot near SW Amarillo

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is being hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot in his home near SW Amarillo.

According to officials, today, at approximately 4:46 p.m. officers were dispatched near Canode Street on a person that had been shot. 

Upon their arrival they discovered that a 24-year-old man had been shot and had life threatening injuries. 

He was then transported to a hospital. 

The victim alleges he was in his house when three suspects entered his home and demanded money and his phone and then shot him. 

If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

