Clovis Regional Airport beginning flight services to DFW Airport, starting November

The Clovis Regional Airport will begin passenger service to the Dallas/Fort Worth International...
The Clovis Regional Airport will begin passenger service to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), along with continuing its services to Denver, starting November 1.(Clovis Regional Airport Facebook Page)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Regional Airport will begin passenger service to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), along with continuing its services to Denver, starting November 1.

The Denver Air Connection provides flights to and from Clovis through the Essential Air Service, and DAC currently provides 12 non-stop round trips per week to the Denver International Airport using its 30-passenger Dornier 328 Jet aircraft.

In November, flight schedules will be split evenly between Dallas and Denver.

Flights to Dallas will be available for purchase beginning October 1.

“Denver Air Connection is driven first by the needs and wants of the communities we serve; adding DFW to Clovis air service is part of our commitment to you,” remarked Jon Coleman of Denver Air Connection. “We are grateful to the Clovis community for allowing us to bring jet service to CVN and to have been part of bringing TSA screening to the airport. DAC, your City leaders, and airport management are committed to elevating and growing passenger service out of the Clovis Regional Airport, and we all invite you to discover a better way to fly.”

“We are eager to connect Clovis passengers to the Dallas area and look forward to the opportunities that this will create for the airport and Clovis community as a whole,” said James Harris, Director of the Clovis Regional Airport, also commented on the new flight to Dallas.

To reserve your next flight to Denver or Dallas, click here.

