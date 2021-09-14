City Council planning phase for park improvements is almost complete

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City leaders heard today that the planning phase for park improvement is almost finished.

Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba says work to make a strategic plan started in 2019 and could result in a final version by the end of the month.

Cindy Mendoza, director of parks and recreation at consulting company MIG said one overall goal has been to increase revenue and efficiency.

It’s a balance of taking care of the assets the city has now and filling needs identified by the public.

