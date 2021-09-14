Viewers Choice Awards
City of Clovis seeks candidate to serve as commissioner

City of Clovis
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Upon the resignation of District I Commissioner Leo Lovett, the City of Clovis is seeking candidates for the vacant position.

The commission voted to move forward with the formal application process to fill the position until the next election in March 2022.

Applications will be open until October 1.

Candidates can find the application questionnaire here.

