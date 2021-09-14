Viewers Choice Awards
Changing the Pattern

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After warm and sunny skies have dominated the forecast, things are starting to look like we could be seeing a change soon. Skies will still be mostly sunny for most of the day, however, going into the afternoon and evening hours a cold front will approach the area, not only bringing cooler temperatures for Wednesday, but decent shower and thunderstorm chances overnight. Severe weather is possible with most likely threats being hail. Temperatures will be in the low 90s today, likely dropping into the 80s for Wednesday before warming up again.

