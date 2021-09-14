Viewers Choice Awards
Chance for rain!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The lack of humidity has made our warm afternoons a little more bearable and our mornings nice and cool. We are headed back into the low to mid 90s again for Tuesday but with a cold front approaching our rain chances are picking up. Our best rain chances will likely be in the north and northeast parts of the area but even the central panhandle has about a 30% chance for a few storms. We should see upper 80s for highs on Wednesday before mid 90s return for the end of the week.

Chance for rain!
