Canyon ISD creates alumni association to offer alumni connection, engagement opportunities
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD announced the creation of a new alumni association to “build upon the legacy left” and recognize the continued support of alumni.
CISD Alumni Association will offer alumni connection opportunities, provide avenues for engagement on campus and communicate with alumni on future plans for the district.
The district said alumni can join the association for free here.
