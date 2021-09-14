Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon ISD creates alumni association to offer alumni connection, engagement opportunities

The Canyon ISD Ambassador Program is an outreach of the Board of Trustees designed to...
The Canyon ISD Ambassador Program is an outreach of the Board of Trustees designed to facilitate communication between the Canyon Independent School District and community.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD announced the creation of a new alumni association to “build upon the legacy left” and recognize the continued support of alumni.

CISD Alumni Association will offer alumni connection opportunities, provide avenues for engagement on campus and communicate with alumni on future plans for the district.

The district said alumni can join the association for free here.

